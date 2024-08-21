Free Fire Superheroes Royale rewards: Gloo Wall - Super Pixel, Backpack - Super Fusion, and more

Free Fire Superheroes Royale is the latest Luck Royale event, and it offers several attractive cosmetics that can be a great addition to the in-game collections. The grand prizes of the event feature three rewards, which include Gloo Wall – Super Pixel, Backpack – Super Fusion, and Dagger – Super Pixel. Besides these, there are tons of other items that players can acquire.

The Superheroes Royale will only operate for one week, which is why users must act quickly to get the available rewards. Since the spins are comparatively cheaper than the other Luck Royales, players will have to spend a smaller number of diamonds on obtaining the items.

More details on the Free Fire Superheroes Royale are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Superheroes Royale guide

The event will run for one week (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Superheroes Royale commenced on August 20, 2024, and it will remain available until August 26, 2024. Each spin in the event costs 15 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at the mark of 150 diamonds.

Trending

Listed below are all the rewards available in the prize pool of the Luck Royale:

Grand Prizes

Gloo Wall – Super Pixel

Backpack – Super Fusion

Dagger – Super Pixel

Other Prizes

Double Down (Skirt)

The Silver Assassin

Parachute – Heart

Skyboard – Lightning Utopia

Pan – Hiphop Face

Grenade – Time Traveller

Parang – Frozen Fox Blade

Bat – Studded Basher

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Garena has specified that a grand prize is guaranteed in 50 spins. Furthermore, grand prizes aren’t set to be repeated. As a result, users are certain to receive all the primary rewards in 150 spins.

Spending diamonds on the event won’t be a bad decision. However, if gamers are interested in the available rewards, they may save the in-game currency and use it at other events that feature better items at a cheaper price.

Steps to access the Free Fire Superheroes Royale

You can get this skin from the event (Image via Garena)

Check out the steps outlined below to access the Free Fire Superheroes Royale event:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap the Luck Royale icon. This will take you to the in-game Luck Royale section.

Open the battle royale title and tap the Luck Royale icon. This will take you to the in-game Luck Royale section. Step 2: Next, select the Free Fire Superheroes Royale event and choose between either of the two spin options that are provided.

Next, select the Free Fire Superheroes Royale event and choose between either of the two spin options that are provided. Step 3: Confirm the purchase of the spins. Upon doing so, diamonds will get deducted, and a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

You can then later equip the rewards and flaunt them on the battlefield while playing with friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.