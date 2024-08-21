Free Fire Superheroes Royale rewards: Gloo Wall - Super Pixel, Backpack - Super Fusion, and more

Free Fire Superheroes Royale is the latest Luck Royale event, and it offers several attractive cosmetics that can be a great addition to the in-game collections. The grand prizes of the event feature three rewards, which include Gloo Wall – Super Pixel, Backpack – Super Fusion, and Dagger – Super Pixel. Besides these, there are tons of other items that players can acquire.
The Superheroes Royale will only operate for one week, which is why users must act quickly to get the available rewards. Since the spins are comparatively cheaper than the other Luck Royales, players will have to spend a smaller number of diamonds on obtaining the items.
More details on the Free Fire Superheroes Royale are provided in the section below.
Free Fire Superheroes Royale guide
The Free Fire Superheroes Royale commenced on August 20, 2024, and it will remain available until August 26, 2024. Each spin in the event costs 15 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at the mark of 150 diamonds.
Listed below are all the rewards available in the prize pool of the Luck Royale:
Grand Prizes
- Gloo Wall – Super Pixel
- Backpack – Super Fusion
- Dagger – Super Pixel
Other Prizes
- Double Down (Skirt)
- The Silver Assassin
- Parachute – Heart
- Skyboard – Lightning Utopia
- Pan – Hiphop Face
- Grenade – Time Traveller
- Parang – Frozen Fox Blade
- Bat – Studded Basher
- Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
- Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
Garena has specified that a grand prize is guaranteed in 50 spins. Furthermore, grand prizes aren’t set to be repeated. As a result, users are certain to receive all the primary rewards in 150 spins.
Spending diamonds on the event won’t be a bad decision. However, if gamers are interested in the available rewards, they may save the in-game currency and use it at other events that feature better items at a cheaper price.
Steps to access the Free Fire Superheroes Royale
Check out the steps outlined below to access the Free Fire Superheroes Royale event:
- Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap the Luck Royale icon. This will take you to the in-game Luck Royale section.
- Step 2: Next, select the Free Fire Superheroes Royale event and choose between either of the two spin options that are provided.
- Step 3: Confirm the purchase of the spins. Upon doing so, diamonds will get deducted, and a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.
You can then later equip the rewards and flaunt them on the battlefield while playing with friends.
