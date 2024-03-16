Free Fire Thompson Royale event: Thompson – Galactic Panthera and more rewards

Garena frequently introduces Luck Royales, with the latest one being the Free Fire Thompson Royale. As you might infer from the name, it offers the community an opportunity to receive themed gun skins. Essentially, there are a total of four skins provided as part of the event: Thompson – Galactic Panthera, Thompson – Dawnbreaker Lynx, Thompson – Firehound Jaguar, and Thompson – Hoarfrost Cheetah.

To receive the rewards, you must make spins by spending diamonds. One spin will require you to spend 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds.

All other details on the Free Fire Thompson Royale event are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Thompson Royale event guide

Free Fire Thompson Royale event commenced on March 16, 2024, and will operate for two weeks. It offers gun skins like the Thompson – Galactic Panthera, alongside several other rewards like outfit components, weapon loot crates, and more.

You must start by spending diamonds to make spins, which will allow you to claim items from the prize pool. The following is a list of rewards that are available as part of the event:

Thompson – Galactic Panthera

Thompson – Dawnbreaker Lynx

Thompson – Firehound Jaguar

Thompson – Hoarfrost Cheetah

Bookie (Top)

Dizzy Eyes

Golden Jazz Headic

Backpack – Moco Month

Female Techwear (Vest)

Hip-Hop Sunglasses

Princess’ Hair

Pet Skin: Party Panda

AN94 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Weapon Loot Crate

Skyline Loot Crate

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

You are guaranteed to receive a grand prize in less than 50 spins. Furthermore, the grand prize won’t be repeated. Accordingly, you are guaranteed to receive all the gun skins in a total of 200 spins.

If you don’t have a considerable number of diamonds to spend, you should save the in-game currency and utilize it elsewhere. However, it could be fun to try your luck in the Free Fire Thompson Royale event.

How to access the Free Fire Thompson Royale event

You can refer to the steps below to access the newly commenced Free Fire Thompson Royale:

Step 1: You can start by booting up the game and moving to the in-game Luck Royale section. The list of ongoing Free Fire events will appear on the screen.

Step 2: You should select the Thompson Royale and choose between the two spin options.

Step 3: Finally, you can proceed with purchasing spins. The corresponding number of diamonds will be deducted, and the rewards will be withdrawn.

After receiving any of the Thompson gun skins, go to the “Weapons” tab of the battle royale title to equip the rewards.

