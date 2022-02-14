Free Fire Valentine's Sale event: How to get characters, outfits, and more at 50% discount

Garena Free Fire offers a diverse selection of items, including characters, pets, gun skins, and more, all of which may be purchased straight from the in-game store. However, gamers generally find the price of these items at the higher end of the spectrum and are skeptical about making direct purchases.

To commemorate special occasions, the developers regularly organize sales on specific product lines. This allows users to obtain these items for a fraction of the regular price. A two-day Valentine's Sale is here, where players can get items at half the price.

New Valentine's Sale in Free Fire provides 50% discount on gifts

The Valentine's Sale is available on 14 and 15 February, and gamers will get a 50% discount on the items within the store. However, there is a significant catch: it is only available in the gift section, which means that they may only present the desired item to their friends at the discounted pricing rather than purchasing it for themselves.

A long list of items is available at a discount (Image via Garena)

Among the many things offered at a discount are 42 characters and more than 62 bundles, with prices of outfits ranging from 99 diamonds to 749 diamonds. If users are looking to gift weapon loot boxes, they may save money on 108 of them, as well as 29 other crates.

Pets have not been left far behind as there are 18 pets available for gifting.

Here are the steps that players can follow to gift items at a discounted rate to their friends:

Step 1: They need to open the store within the Garena Free Fire and subsequently select the gift section.

Click the next button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users should choose the item they want to gift and click on the give option. They will be offered the choice to select the friends to whom they wish to deliver the specific item.

Enter the message and press the give button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After selecting the individual, click on the 'Next' button. Players will be prompted to type a message, and finally, they may press the give button.

Gamers can also ask for gifts from their friends during this sale as the items are available for a 50% discount.

