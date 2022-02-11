Best Android apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in India (February 2022)

Diamonds are extremely valuable in Free Fire, as most activities require the premium in-game currency, which is typically not accessible for free.

Since some of the items provide a competitive edge, gamers hunt for alternate ways to obtain the diamonds for free. There are several legitimate means available to players to earn diamonds for free.

Note: Users should not utilize any illegal mod files or hacks as these do not work and can lead to permanent bans.

Best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in February 2022

Google Opinion Rewards

Of all the applications available, Google Opinion Rewards is undoubtedly the most trusted option available to Free Fire players. The application is rated 4.5 stars in the Google Play Store and has over 50 million installs, indicating its popularity.

Players have to download the applications set up their profiles to receive surveys. They can earn up to ₹32.20 in Play credit for completing these surveys, which can subsequently be utilized for in-app purchases.

The special Airdop (Image via Garena)

However, collecting credits for a regular top-up might be difficult. It is certainly better to rely on Special Airdrops in Free Fire to get the in-game currency. These are provided at random to the users, and as a result, gamers may or may not get the same offer twice.

In addition, users may also collect enough Google Play credits for the weekly membership to get a better value than the regular diamond top-up.

Booyah

Booyah sign up event is also available in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Booyah is one of Garena's live streaming and community platforms. It is accessible on Android and iOS devices and has a web version that allows players to catch the streams and videos of their favorite content creators.

The platform often features an interesting event line-up available for most of the year. Players can get various in-game items, including diamonds, bundles, characters, and more. Tasks for participating vary but often involve watching clips or streams for a given duration, posting clips, and participating in other contests.

Multiple events are underway on the application, including Watch Clips, which includes watching clips for 30 minutes to win several rewards like Google Play vouchers.

Another event, i.e., Claim Booyah Tickets, is also available for users, where they need to collect tickets to win a pet. Players need to link their Free Fire ID in the application to receive the rewards.

Generally, these events have a large prize pool from which gamers will obtain an item at random. However, it is worth a shot given the simplicity of the tasks.

Note: Players should go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the applications before utilizing these.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha