Free Fire vs BGMI: System Requirements, graphics, frame rates, and maps compared

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in recent times. BGMI, on the other hand, is the regional version of PUBG Mobile and was released a few months ago.

The revival of PUBG Mobile in the country has garnered a lot of attention from gamers, and BGMI has been a huge hit as it recently completed over 50 million official downloads.

The great success of the two battle royale titles has brought forth several comparisons among players. Frequent debates and discussions comparing these titles are quite common in the gaming community nowadays.

This article will compare the technical aspects of the game to give players a fair idea of how they stand against each other.

Comparing Free Fire with BGMI

1) System requirements

The minimum system requirements for Garena Free Fire is given below:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

The minimum system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India is listed below:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device).

2) Graphics and frame rates

The basic differences between Garena Free Fire and BGMI can be well explained through their graphical entity.

BGMI offers a great gaming graphics experience. It packs an Ultra HD gaming experience with high-quality texture outputs.

Free Fire, on the other hand, slacks a bit when it comes to graphical experience. The game has been developed to cater to low-end devices and hence offers an average graphical output.

In terms of frame rate, BGMI packs around 60-90 FPS, resulting in a world-class gaming experience. Free Fire, on the other hand, is only able to offer around 30-60 FPS of gaming experience.

Maps

Free Fire currently has three different maps in the game. The Bermuda and Purgatory maps have been there in the title for some time. A new map named Kalahari has recently been added to the game.

Since BGMI is a regional version of PUBG Mobile, both the titles are similar in every aspect, including the maps. BGMI currently offers five maps for gamers, namely, Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, and Karakin.

Which one is better?

BGMI and Free Fire have established a dedicated fan base and a specific audience. The increasing popularity of the titles indicates the growing prospects of the gaming community. Therefore, comparing these two titles would be absolutely unnecessary. However, if we have to draw a final verdict, it must be stated that BGMI has the edge with better gaming graphics and more maps.

Free Fire packs an amazing battle royale experience with a lower system requirement and is a great option for low-end devices.

