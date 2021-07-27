Free Fire vs BGMI: What is the cost of in-game currencies in both games?

Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) lead the charts in popularity in the mobile battle royale genre. There is a massive audience for games in India, with millions of users actively playing them.

Both titles feature a large variety of attractive and appealing cosmetic items. Most of them can be obtained by spending diamonds and UC, the game's respective currencies. These virtual currencies are quite precious commodities and have to be purchased through real money.

Diamonds in Free Fire

Price

Price of diamonds in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 250 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Purchase

Primarily, Free Fire diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center:

Tap the diamond icon on the top (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, you need to click on the “Diamond” icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Subsequently, you are required to choose the number of diamonds to be purchased.

Step 3: Make a successful payment; the in-game currency will soon be added to your Free Fire account.

Otherwise, there are loads of websites also prevalent on the internet that you can utilize to acquire this in-game currency.

UC in BGMI

Price

Price of UC present in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

INR 75 - 60 UC

INR 380 - 300 UC + 25 free

INR 750 - 600 UC + 60 free

INR 1900 - 1500 UC + 300 free

INR 3800 - 3000 UC + 850 free

INR 7500 - 6000 UC + 2100 free

Purchase

Currently, gamers can only purchase UC in BGMI in-game:

Step 1: You should open the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) application and press the “UC” icon.

You should click on the “UC” icon

Step 2: On the screen, the options above will appear. Select the desired option and complete the purchase via any of the modes of payment.

Step 3: UC will be added to your BGMI account and can later be used to acquire the required items.

