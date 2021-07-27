How to get free pet skin and backpack in Free Fire this week

With the collaboration between Free Fire and McLaren already underway, many events have been added to the game. Additionally, a new game mode called Convoy Crunch will be available from July 31st, 2021.

There are a lot of free items available as rewards. Among the exciting items available are Pet Skin: Racer Dreki and McLaren Racing Backpack.

Steps to get pet skin and backpack skin in Free Fire

Pet Skin Racer Dreki

Pet skin is a reward in one of the events where players need to collect a specific number, i.e., 25 Wet Racing Tyre tokens, to obtain it. Several other details, including the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers, are also available for three tokens, respectively.

These can be collected from loot crates while playing the game. Once users have enough tokens, they can then follow these steps:

Step 1: Players must open the events section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, they must select the "Get Racer Dreki" under the "Ace Play" tab.

Click on the “Exchange” option after collecting a sufficient amount of tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The redeemable items will appear on the screen. Press the exchange button beside the "Pet Skin: Racer Dreki" to get it. Users will get the pet, and 25 tokens will be deducted.

McLaren Racing Backpack

An exclusive McLaren-themed backpack is available for free as a login reward on July 31st as a part of the “Race to Ace” event in Free Fire. Therefore, users would be receiving this legendary skin for merely logging in, so they should not miss this opportunity.

Here are the steps that gamers can follow to claim the McLaren Racing Backpack in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users should click on the icon on the screen’s right side to get redirected to the “Race to Ace” event interface.

Click the login reward option to get the backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, tap the “Login Reward” option. The backpack will show up on the screen.

The reward will only be available on July 31st, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Press the “Claim” button to obtain the item. Players can later equip this from the “Collection” section.

Edited by Shaheen Banu