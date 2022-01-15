Free Fire vs BGMI: Which game has better graphics, frame rates, and gameplay experience? (2022)

Free Fire and BGMI are currently two of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the country, with millions of players accessing the game every day. Being in the BR genre, both games center around the idea of eliminating all the opponents and surviving till the end.

Players who survive in the battleground until the last second are declared winners.

With several similarities, some significant differences separate these two games. This article will give players a fair idea regarding the technical aspects of these two games.

Technical comparisons between Free Fire and BGMI

Both Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India bring uniqueness with their graphics and gameplay. Free Fire runs smoothly on any low-end smartphone, while the latter demands comparatively higher system support to run properly.

System requirements:

The minimum system requirements for Garena's Free Fire and Krafton's BGMI are given below:

Free Fire:

Download Size: 710 MB

Operating System: Android 4.0.3

RAM: 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB)

BGMI:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 and above.

RAM: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Download size: 721 MB (variable with device)

Graphics

The main difference between the two titles is their visual difference in the game. With advanced graphics and an Ultra HD gaming experience, Battlegrounds Mobile India offers high-quality texture output in the game.

Whereas Free Fire has comparatively less graphical representation in the game than its rival. The game is completely targeted at players with low-end devices so that everyone can uninterruptedly enjoy it.

Frame rate

BGMI outshines Free Fire in this criteria as well. The exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile offers around 60-90 FPS, whereas Free Fire can only offer approximately 30-60 FPS gaming experience.

Overall gameplay experience

Both games have their own separate fanbases and players. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a much more realistic gameplay with advanced weapons and other components in the game.

Free Fire, on the other hand, runs smoothly on low-end devices, and hence players with relatively outdated systems can also experience the excitement of Battle Royale games.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha