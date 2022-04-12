Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile vs BGMI: Which game has better Battle Royale in 2022?

Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are among the most popular games on Android and iOS. Both titles are somewhat responsible for the rise of plenty of other shooter games amid the growing interest of fans. Additionally, both have also witnessed the development of an intense esports scene on a global scale.

PUBG Mobile introduced a realistic battlefield experience with its impressive gun mechanics and game physics. Thus, it was pretty successful in penetrating a market like India. The huge fan base the popular BR shooter got in the region was evident with the success of BGMI.

As the name suggests, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian variant released months after PUBG Mobile's ban in India. Thus, there is little to no difference between the gameplay of both games. However, Garena Free Fire offers a contrasting experience with low resource requirements.

Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and BGMI: Comparing the Battle Royale mode of all three games (2022)

Graphics

Both PUBG Mobile and BGMI are powered by Unreal Engine 4, which provides a decent output. Although one cannot label the quality as exemplary, it is still above-average, especially when higher settings are used.

On the other hand, Garena Free Fire is powered by the Unity game engine. Compared to BGMI or its global version, the graphics are not impressive, but developers have done a decent job considering Free Fire's low-end requirements.

Thus, to summarize the graphics' comparison, one can say that the quality is decent on all three games, as none of them can execute anything astonishing. However, PUBG Mobile and BGMI have a clear superiority over Garena Free Fire.

Dynamics and realism

BGMI and its global variant provide a realistic experience (Image via Garena)

BGMI and its global variant have done an impressive job in-game physics and gun mechanics as users witness a somewhat realistic moment of inertia or several recoil patterns.

Garena Free Fire doesn't provide a realistic gaming experience (Image via Throneful/YouTube)

In the case of Garena Free Fire, developers haven't done a great job. The game doesn't exhibit much moment of inertia while the character moves in vehicles, while recoil is also inferior to that of BGMI.

Thus, BGMI and its global variant again take the lead in the game physics and gun mechanics.

Maps in Battle Royale mode

Choices of maps in BGMI or its global variant (Image via Krafton)

In BGMI and PUBG Mobile, players can spot the following maps:

Erangle

Miramar

Livik

Sanhok

Karakin

Vikendi

Aftermath (Unranked only)

Choices of maps in Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire features the following maps:

Bermuda

Bermuda Remastered

Alpine

Kalahari

Purgatory

Therefore, BGMI and its Global variant again have the edge over Free Fire.

In-game features

The in-game features are pretty similar in all three games (Image via Krafton)

Whether the gameplay pattern or weaponry, almost all in-game features are quite the same. However, the duration of matches and the total number of players per match is relatively lower in Garena Free Fire than in PUBG Mobile and BGMI. In addition to that, the maps are also quite smaller in size, which makes Free Fire's BR mode significantly fast-paced and full of action.

Character abilities in Garena Free Fire (Image via Clock Gaming/YouTube)

Free Fire's BR mode also allows players to use unique weapon skins, pet skills, and character abilities, apart from the duration and action. Thus, the game becomes more fun and strategy-based with role-playing elements. BGMI, on the contrary, is more grounded and provides a natural feel of the battleground.

Thus, in conclusion, the choice of BR mode specifically depends upon users' preferences. Players who want fun-based gameplay on their low-end devices should go for Free Fire, while one should prefer BGMI or its global variant if one wants a realistic battlefield action.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen