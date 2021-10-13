Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in October 2021?

It is hard to decide the winner between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire as per fans' opinion due to the immense popularity of both battle royale titles. Both games have also been consistent with a rise in their respective userbases.

However, despite belonging to the same genre, PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire have differences. Even the system requirements of both affect their performance on different devices.

Usually, the output of either game is not so different on iOS and iPadOS devices due to brilliant system optimization. However, the results vary on the wide range of Android devices available in the market.

PUBG Mobile versus Free Fire: Analysis for low-end Android devices

System requirements

Free Fire

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1 GB (recommended 2 GB)

1 GB (recommended 2 GB) Current version - 1.65.3

1.65.3 Download Size - 710 MB

PUBG Mobile

Minimum Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above RAM - 2 GB (recommended 3 GB)

2 GB (recommended 3 GB) Current version - 1.6.0.15336

1.6.0.15336 Download Size - over 1GB (varies with devices)

Game modes

PUBG Mobile has many in-game modes, ranging from the Classic BR mode to Arcade BR to TDM to other Arena multiplayer modes. Hence, players get a lot of variety across various BR and MP maps.

Similarly, Free Fire offers versatility in its maps for MP and BR modes. There are ranked and unranked Battle Royale and Clash Squad (MP) modes with custom rooms. Therefore, Free Fire also possesses variety but is not as diversified as PUBG Mobile.

Gameplay

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile drastically differ in the gaming experience due to features like character abilities and mighty weapon skins.

In Free Fire, users should have a decent character and a potent skin to get the Booyah, while PUBG Mobile is a more skill-based game.

There are also dissimilarities in weapon mechanics, graphics, and the duration of a game. Free Fire has a fast-paced BR mode that concludes in 10 minutes and includes a maximum of 50 players, while PUBG Mobile is a slow-moving one with a player capacity of 100.

Which game is suitable for 2 GB RAM devices?

PUBG Mobile has better graphics and a variety of modes due to a higher amount of resources. Hence, it demands a high-end or at least a decent mid-range device with a good processor.

Free Fire, on the other hand, is best suited for 2 GB RAM devices because it was made for low-end devices. It performs pretty well on most mid-range devices, while the results on low-end phones are also satisfactory, despite the consistent increase in its size and resources.

