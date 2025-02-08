Free Fire Wall Royale: Rewards, duration, and more

Free Fire Wall Royale is a new Luck Royale that Garena has introduced into the BR title. As the name suggests, it provides Gloo Wall skins as the primary reward, alongside other items. The grand prizes of the event essentially include four skins: Gloo Wall – Purple Gorilla, Gloo Wall – Superstar, Gloo Wall – Pinky Kitten, and Gloo Wall – Blizzard Brawl.

The Wall Royale event will operate until February 15, 2025, giving Free Fire players ample time to decide whether they want to spend Diamonds on acquiring its different rewards. Considering that Gloo Wall skins are highly desired, acquiring them through this event could turn out to be cheaper than buying them directly from the in-game store.

Here are further details about the Free Fire Wall Royale event.

Free Fire Wall Royale event guide

The Wall Royale event is a perfect way to get Gloo Wall skins (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Wall Royale event commenced on February 7, 2025, and it provides the perfect opportunity for players to acquire different Gloo Wall skins. The Gloo Wall – Purple Gorilla in particular has gotten players excited the most and is considered the main attraction of the event.

The following is the detailed prize pool of the Wall Royale:

Grand prizes:

Gloo Wall – Purple Gorilla

Gloo Wall – Superstar

Gloo Wall – Pinky Kitten

Gloo Wall – Blizzard Brawl

Other prizes:

Officer Hoodie

Crazy Samba

Rogue (Bottom)

Lucky Red (Bottom)

Down Shoes (Male)

Black Tech Shoes

Rogue (Head)

Roast Chicken

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate

Goldrim Tribute (Thompson + Kord) Weapon Loot Crate

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (M24) Weapon Loot Crate

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Bones of Terror (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Each spin in the Wall Royale event will require players to spend 9 Diamonds, whereas a set of 10+1 spins is priced at 90 diamonds. The best part about this Luck Royale is that a grand prize is guaranteed within 50 spins. Accordingly, users will surely get a Gloo Wall skin (alongside other items) for 450 Diamonds.

Those with a sufficient number of Diamonds can use the resource on the Wall Royale event in Free Fire. However, for those who don’t, it would be better to save their Diamonds for events like Mystery Shops.

Steps to access the Wall Royale event in Free Fire

You can refer to the steps outlined below to access the Wall Royale event:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title and navigate to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: From the different Luck Royales, select the Wall Royale. Subsequently, choose between the two spin options.

Step 3: Proceed by confirming the purchase of the spins. Once done, Diamonds will be deducted from your stock and a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

You can equip the obtained Gloo Wall skins from the “Weapons” tab inside the game.

