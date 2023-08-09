Free Fire weapons tier list (August 2023)

The arsenal of Garena Free Fire is full of arms that can wreak havoc on the battlefield. While some weapons require too much effort, which makes them the last ones that players lay their hands on, there are many great options to choose from as well. Players with adequate experience know the weapons with better stats, whereas beginners may stumble around, experimenting to find a weapon that best serves their gameplay.

Therefore, a thorough analysis of Free Fire’s arsenal is essential before pinning a firearm to your priority board. This article gives a tier list of Free Fire’s weapons to help you choose the best universally accepted weapon.

The given list has classified firearms into A, B, and C tiers based on their performance in varying ranges, damage output, rate of fire, and popularity.

Free Fire weapon tier list for August 2023

1) Launchers

Free Fire’s Launchers can be a great choice for quickly destroying your enemies’ vehicles or your enemies themselves. Their dangerous blast can even help you clutch when a huddled squad is in front. Launchers vary in close or long-range combat use, based on their blast radius.

Free Fire provides you with three Launchers: MGL140, RGS50, and M79. Each comes with unique attributes in different ranges of combat. MGL140 is a more sought-after weapon in close-range fights due to its sheer clip size, rate of fire, and reload speed. The RGS50 is a more trustworthy firearm to take down a far-off enemy due to its range and accuracy. Then comes M79, with a tiny clip size, and poor range but good movement, speed, and accuracy.

A Tier: MGL140

MGL140 B Tier: RGS50

RGS50 C Tier: M79

2) Light Machine Gun (LMG)

LMGs are relatively more clutch-producing weapons and come with colossal magazine counts. When unleashed on your foes, these deadly monsters can compel them to take cover from an incoming shower of bullets. Gatling, M60, M249, and Kord are the four LMGs that Free Fire’s arsenal is loaded with.

Gatling is the LMG you can trust to smother your enemies. It has an insane magazine count of 1200, which offers a disastrous outcome. However, in close fights, Gatling can leave you prone to your enemies’ attacks, as your poor movement speed will make you an easy target. Kord and M60 have similar damage output, but M60 outplays in accuracy. M249 is the best LMG in Free Fire due to its perfection in every attribute. It gives you good movement speed, damage output, rate of fire, and an astounding range of fire.

A Tier: M249

M249 B Tier: Kord, M60

Kord, M60 C Tier: Gatling

3) Submachine Guns (SMGs)

SMGs are known for their low recoil, high rate of fire, and quick movement speed. These firearms are the best to deliver accurate shots and present instant eliminations. These attributes make SMGs an ideal weapon for mid to long-range spray.

P90, UMP, and Bizon are the SMGs that enjoy the highest popularity among pro players in Free Fire. However, if you are searching for an impeccable weapon, you should think twice before opting for UMP, as it shows high recoil in the long-range spray. P90, on the other hand, has altogether better stats than the rest. It has better accuracy, range, reload speed, magazine capacity, and low recoil.

A Tier: P90

P90 B Tier: UMP , CG15, Mac10, Thompson, Bizon

UMP CG15, Mac10, Thompson, Bizon C Tier: VSS, Vector, MP40, MP5

4) Assault Rifles (ARs)

Free Fire’s ARs show diverse specialties in close, middle, and long-range combat. They are an excellent choice to spray accurately on enemies in mid to long-range battles. This makes ARs an ideal weapon to conquer varying ranges on battlefields.

The M4A1, M14, SCAR, AN94, Groza, AUG, and FAMAS are some of the most sought-after ARs by pro players. The Groza is exclusively available in airdrops but serves its dexterous hands best on the battlefield. It covers long-range with accuracy, shows the best damage output in its category, and has an incredible rate of fire. All these attributes make the Groza an ideal monstrous weapon.

SCAR is another AR that defines a perfect gun in itself. With appropriate attachments, SCAR serves its wielder as best as any AR can. It shows pleasing recoil, rate of fire, damage, and accuracy and covers a long range.

A Tier: Groza, M14, SCAR, AN94, M4A1, AUG

Groza, M14, SCAR, AN94, M4A1, AUG B Tier: XM8, Plasma, G36, AK, Parafal

XM8, Plasma, G36, AK, Parafal C Tier: Shield Gun, Famas, Kingfisher

5) Shotguns

Shotguns are the most beloved weapon for every aggressive player in Free Fire. They provide astounding damage, however, require precision in aiming and timing. Hence, shotguns dominate close-range combats. If you have adequate experience with these guns, you can swiftly increase your K/D by getting into more close-range-close-space fights.

The most popular Shotguns of Free Fire are M1887, M10, and MAG-7. The M1887 has the highest damage output among shotguns but a disappointing magazine count of two. Therefore, while using this SG, you must be highly cautious with your aim, or the enemy can send you straight to the lobby. MAG-7 comes under the best SGs of FF; it has a trustworthy clip size of eight, good damage, an amazing rate of fire, and movement speed.

A Tier: MAG-7, M1014

MAG-7, M1014 B Tier: M1887, SPAS 12, TROGON

M1887, SPAS 12, TROGON C Tier: Charge Buster

6) Sniper Rifles

A good sniper knows the value of Sniper Rifles on the battlefield. They can stealthily take down an enemy from long range and help in rushing. Snipers are built to cover long-range while dealing lethal damage; they should take down the enemy with a single shot.

The KAR98K, AWM, and M82B are the most popular Sniper Rifles in the game. While AWM and M82B show almost similar damage, M82B outshines the rest with slightly better stats. It gives better movement speed, magazine count, and reload speed; it can also penetrate the gloo wall.

A Tier: M82B, AWM

M82B, AWM B Tier: KAR9K, M24

KAR9K, M24 C Tier: Treatment sniper

7) Marksman Rifles

The Marksmans are semi-automatic or Sniper cum AR firearms. Though they are the ideal choice for mid-range combat, even if you get into a close-range fight, you can use your Marksman to eliminate your foes in no time by incessantly tapping the fire button.

The SVD is the best Marksman that Free Fire offers, but its exclusive availability in airdrops makes it rare on the battlefield and keeps it from being a popular choice. The Woodpecker is another Marksman that one would see in the hands of many players.

A Tier: SVD

SVD B Tier: SKS, Woodpecker

SKS, Woodpecker C Tier: AC80

Players can go through these weapons and their attributes to figure out the best one that fits their play style.

