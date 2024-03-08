Free Fire Weekend Survivor event: Bat - Buttercup Dusk and more rewards

Free Fire Weekend Survivor is a new activity added to the game, which rewards players with an excellent bat skin. The event additionally offers users an opportunity to receive 1000x Gold, which can be later utilized for different purposes. To get the available rewards, individuals must simply match the requirements set up by the developers.

As the event's name might suggest, gamers must survive for a particular duration to complete the specifics. However, since Free Fire Weekend Survivor is set to run only for a few days, players must ensure they complete the same as soon as possible.

More details regarding the new Free Fire event are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Weekend Survivor event guide

Free Fire Weekend Survivor is the new event (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Weekend Survivor was added on March 8, 2024, and will run till March 11, 2024. The event's main highlight is the Bat–Buttercup Dusk skin, which gives the weapon an amazing look. During the four days of the event’s activity, gamers must complete the following requirements to get their hands on the rewards:

Survive for 90 minutes (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf modes): Get free 1000x Gold

(Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf modes): Get free 1000x Gold Survive for 190 minutes (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf modes): Get a free Bat – Buttercup Dusk

Although the specifics can be completed by playing any of the three major modes, i.e., Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and Lone Wolf, gamers must prefer playing the Battle Royale or Clash Squad modes. This is primarily because they will end up surviving for a longer duration of time in these modes.

In comparison, since Lone Wolf is all about taking direct duels, the survival time while playing the game mode will be minimal.

How to claim rewards from the Free Fire Weekend Survivor event

Claim the rewards by following the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

It would take the players one or two days to complete the requirements specified in the Free Fire Weekend Survivor event. Anyone who actively plays the battle royale title will not find it hard to survive for a duration of 190 minutes.

Once the requirements are completed, follow the steps that are outlined below to claim Free Fire rewards from the event:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title on your mobile device and click the “Events” icon. It is located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Open the battle royale title on your mobile device and click the “Events” icon. It is located on the left side of the lobby screen. Step 2: You must subsequently navigate to the “Activities” tab. The different active events in the battle royale title will emerge on the screen.

You must subsequently navigate to the “Activities” tab. The different active events in the battle royale title will emerge on the screen. Step 3: Finally, select the Weekend Survivor event and tap the “Claim” button next to the rewards.

The rewards will be redeemed, and you may then equip the Bat – Buttercup Dusk by going to the “Melee” section inside the “Weapon”. The gold can be used to buy items from the in-game shop or make spins in the Luck Royale.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.