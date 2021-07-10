Free Fire working redeem code for today (July 10th): Free Diamond Royale Voucher

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code that will offer a Diamond Royale Voucher to all users.

Free Fire redeem codes are generally released by the game's developers during various esports tournaments, special occasions, attainment of given milestones, and more. These codes are 12 characters long and have to be used on a specific website to obtain the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 10th)

This is the reward for the latest redeem code

Redeem code: ECSMH8ZK763Q

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Disclaimer: The code is currently working but might expire soon. Subsequently, users are required to claim the reward quickly.

Note: Typically, Free Fire codes are designed to be used only by players on one server. In this case, it is intended for users playing on the Europe server. Users from all other areas will be unable to take advantage of this code and an error message will be displayed. Furthermore, there is no way to get around this error.

Here’s how players can quickly use the redeem code to collect the reward:

Step 1: Open the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. Here is the link that will redirect the users.

Sign in using a given platform

Step 2: Users must then sign in to their Free Fire account using one of the platforms listed.

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Those with a guest account won't be able to collect the rewards as it is mandatory to login to the ID while redeeming the code. They can bind it to one of the available options.

Enter the code and click confirm to get the reward

Step 3: After logging in, paste the redeem code into the text field and hit the confirm button.

Step 4: When the dialog box appears, click OK. Rewards should be added to the account within 24 hours of redemption.

The voucher can be used from the Luck Royale

Step 5: Players can collect their Diamond Royale Voucher from the mail system and use it in the luck royale section.

If a player encounters an error message that reads, "Code invalid or redeemed," it indicates that it has expired and cannot be used further.

