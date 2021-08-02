Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, YouTube channel views, and more

Frontal Gaming, is one of Indonesia’s most prolific Free Fire content creators. The figure has made a name for himself on YouTube, where he has amassed a significant following.

His Free Fire videos are primarily concerned with gameplay elements, and at the moment, he has 11.4 million subscribers and a total of 116.735 million views combined.

Frontal Gaming’s real name and Free Fire ID

Frontal Gaming’s real name is Muhammad Fauzi. His Free Fire ID is 225009777, and his stats as of today (August 2nd) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Frontal Gaming has appeared in 13436 squad games and has a win tally of 1847, resulting in a win rate of 13.74%. He has accumulated 48101 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The player has been victorious on 94 occasions in the 641 duo matches that he has played, resulting in a win rate of 14.66%. With a K/D ratio of 5.15, he has 2819 frags.

The content creator has featured in 1086 solo games and has outshined his enemies in 155, retaining a win rate of 14.27%. He has 4806 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.16.

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Frontal Gaming has participated in 533 squad matches in the current season and has secured 88 wins to his name, resulting in a win rate of 16.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has 2184 frags.

Moreover, he has played 22 duo and 8 solo games and has killed 11 enemies in both modes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.50 and 1.38, respectively.

Note: Frontal Gaming's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Frontal Gaming has been creating content related to Garena Free Fire for a while now. As stated above, he has 11.4 million subscribers and 116.735 million views.

During the last 30 days, he has gained a total of 200 thousand subscribers. Readers can visit the official Frontal Gaming YouTube channel using this link.

Edited by Siddharth Satish