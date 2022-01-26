Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income and channel stats in January 2022

Abhishek Singh Bisht, also known as Gaming Aura, has earned a name in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a popular YouTuber and is on the brink of reaching the coveted 1 million subscriber mark.

Gaming Aura routinely updates his viewers on what is coming up for them in the Battle Royale title. He is also a familiar face at tournaments and events, casting at many championships and even being voted the best Hindi Caster in 2021.

What is Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745. These are his stats as of today (26 January 2022):

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has bagged 13k kills in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has played 5694 squad matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 779, securing a win rate of 13.68%. He has racked up a total of 13981 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Abhishek has competed in 4577 duo matches and bagged 367 victories for a win ratio of 8.01%. He has recorded 12038 kills to his name with a 2.86-K/D ratio in the process.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has made 2983 appearances in solo games and has remained unbeaten 210 times, which ensures him a win percentage of 7.03. At a K/D ratio of 2.30, he has notched 6366 kills.

Ranked stats

Gaming has attained 6 wins in the squad games (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has featured in 63 squad games and secured 6 Booyahs, upholding a win ratio of 9.52%. With 181 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Meanwhile, he has also participated in 72 duo matches. He has come out on top on two occasions for a win percentage of 2.77%. Gaming Aura has 204 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Note: Gaming Aura’s stats will change as he features in more matches.

Rank and Monthly income

Gaming Aura is placed in Diamond 1 in BR-Ranked and Platinum 3 in CS-Ranked.

Gaming Aura's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Gaming Aura’s estimated monthly revenue through the YouTube channel around $128 - $2.1K. The content creator is also believed to make around $1.5K - $24.7K.

YouTube channel

Gaming Aura has been a YouTuber since August 2018 and has consistently uploaded videos to the tune of over 670 uploads. These have amassed over 81 million views combined, while the entire subscriber count stands at 968k.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha