Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, income, real name, and stats revealed

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, better known as GT King, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers, creating videos in Tamil. On his YouTube channel - “Gaming Tamizhan,” he regularly uploads content related to the game.

Presently, he has around 2.55 million subscribers to his name, with 261.15 million views combined. In addition, he has over 355 thousand Instagram followers.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612, and his stats as of today (August 8th):

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has 18045 squad games to his name and has come out on top on 3589 occasions, which leads to a win percentage of 19.88%. He has accumulated 51093 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Meanwhile, he won 159 duo matches in 1758 that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 9.04%. In the process, he has 3236 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.02.

The content creator has 673 appearances in the solo mode and has 48 victories, having a win ratio of 7.13%. With 1448 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has featured in 190 squad matches in the ongoing season and has a win tally of 31, retaining a win rate of 16.31%. He killed 754 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.74.

In duo mode, he has played one game and has nine frags, at a K/D ratio of 9.00. Gaming Tamizhan hasn't participated in any solo matches.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gaming Tamizhan’s income

Gaming Tamizhan's earnings (Image via Free Fire)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, the monthly income from the Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel lies between $3.2K - $51.2K. Whereas his yearly earnings are between $38.4K - $614K.

YouTube

Gaming Tamizhan has been making content related to Free Fire for over two and a half years, with the oldest video dating back to January 2019. At the moment, the creator has a total of 873 videos present on the channel.

Over the last 30 days, he has garnered 140 thousand subscribers and 12.79 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen