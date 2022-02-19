Garena Free Fire ban status and FF MAX ban rumors: All you need to know (February 2022)

Free Fire has been a juggernaut on the mobile platform, achieving an unparalleled degree of success. India has been one of the most successful markets for the game in recent years. Rumors of the game’s ban circulated online after its sudden removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

However, on February 12, 2022, the players received the most dreadful news they could have dreamed of. The Government of India banned 54 applications due to security reasons.

The list featured the names of Free Fire, among other games like Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite.

Free Fire MAX and Garena Free Fire ban status in India

Indian fans did not have the best time even before this ban was enforced. The titles were suddenly removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, creating chaos in the community. As a result, this version has not been available for download for a few days now.

Players are also facing difficulties signing in irrespective of the platform since the game was pulled from the stores. However, this problem is limited to specific networks. The difficulty of making in-app purchases also continues.

Even though gamers can still access the title, gamers should avoid playing it since the Government of India has banned it. Garena has said they are aware of the game’s inaccessibility in the region and are trying to address the problem.

Players can still install MAX version (Image via Google Play Store)

The Free Fire MAX was not among the banned applications to which there is no explanation. Despite this shocking exclusion, this version is still not available for download on iOS devices, while the game is still up on the Google Play Store.

This is the sole solace for fans in the country since they may continue playing the enhanced version with the same account while even carrying forward their progress. However, there is no clarity until when the MAX version will be available since the titles share the same server.

As a result, people may play the MAX variant for the time being while hoping that this version does not follow the same path.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha