OP BNL's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Oussema Elloumi is a renowned Tunisian Free Fire content creator and streamer. The gamer from the Middle East server has amassed a sizable audience and fanbase spanning the globe. He boasts more than 7.68 million subscribers, underlining his popularity in the community.

Players admire OP BNL for his incredible gameplay highlights. Even last month, despite having less than 10 uploads, he posted massive numbers. Oussema's subscriber count and video views have increased by 30k and by 4.48 million respectively.

What is OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297929835. The in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

BNL has more than 100k kills squad matches (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has contested 29579 squad matches and clinched 4105 of these at a win rate of 13.87%. He has bagged 100670 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has played 778 duo games, which is relatively few in comparison to the squad ones, and outperformed the opponents 84 times, roughly equating to a win percentage of 10.79%. The YouTuber has recorded 1450 kills, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.09.

OP BNL has featured in 1300 solo matches and holds a win tally of 82 games at a win rate of 6.30%. With 2586 kills, he retains a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Ranked stats

BNL has played only squad games (Image via Garena)

Since the BR-Ranked Season 25 started recently, BNL has only participated in 21 squad matches and managed two Booyahs, accumulating a win ratio of 9.52%. However, he has registered 75 frags in these games, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Note: OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

BNL's guild details (Image via Garena)

He is a member of the Over Power guild led by another popular YouTuber – OP SYBLUS. BNL is placed in Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked and Bronze 1 in the CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

BNL's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports his monthly YouTube revenue estimates in the range of $1.1K - $17.9K. The yearly earnings numbers range between $13.4K and $215K.

YouTube channel

The Tunisian star has been churning out Free Fire-related content for more than two years, achieving incredible success with his content. There are more than 400 videos on the channel, which have gained him 539 million views altogether. His most popular video is over two years old and has 13 million views.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee