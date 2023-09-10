Garena Free Fire codes for September 10, 2023: Get room cards and costume bundles

Garena has introduced a wide range of cosmetics in Free Fire. In general, you have to use diamonds, the in-game currency, to get your hands on these items. However, you can also use redeem codes to obtain them for free. Redeem codes give away a myriad of rewards to those who use them, including skins, costumes, and more.

To get rewards via this method, all you need to do is enter an active redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site. The rewards associated with the code can be claimed in-game.

Free Fire Redeem codes for September 10, 2023

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes below to earn free room cards and costume bundles in the game:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: Due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions associated with these Free Fire redeem codes, they may not function for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

These detailed instructions will easily help you get rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website for using redeem codes.

Proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose which platform you want to use to sign in. The available options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

It should be kept in mind that those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. A guest account should always be linked to one of the platforms on the website via the in-game settings.

Step 3: After logging in, find an active redeem code and enter it into the text box. You can copy and paste it to avoid unnecessary errors.

You should enter the redeem code and then tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button underneath the text field. You can claim your free rewards from the in-game mail section.

While the rewards will be sent to you immediately, they can sometimes take 24 hours to get delivered.

