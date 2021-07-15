Garena Free Fire download for PC: Steps, system requirements, link, and more

Garena's Free Fire is a name that needs no introduction. The game has seen a massive rise in popularity and is one of the most played mobile battle royale titles.

The popularity of Free Fire has led to many players playing the game on their PCs with the help of emulators. There are various different emulators readily available on the internet. This article will focus on the three most popular emulators among the gaming community.

Links to download emulators to play Free Fire on PCs

The three most famous and reliable emulators are BlueStacks, MEmu Play, and LD Player. Players can follow the links given below to download any one of them that suits their choice.

BlueStacks: Link

MEmu Play: Link

LD Player: Link

Also read: Free Fire Anniversary date in 2021: All you need to know

Steps to download Free Fire on PCs using emulators

The process to download and run Free Fire using emulators is very simple. Players just need to follow the below-mentioned steps to run Free Fire on their PCs.

Step 1: First, players need to download any one of the above-mentioned emulators of their preference and install it on their PC.

Step 2: After the installation is complete, players will need to log in to their Google account.

Players need to search for Free Fire on the Google Play Store

Step 3: Once logged in, players should open the Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire. Next, they should click on the “Install” button.

Click on the Install button

Players then need to wait for the installation to end. After that, they can start the game and log in to their Free Fire account to play. If they do not have one, players can also create a new account.

Free Fire Minimum System Requirements for PCs

If players want a smooth and lag-free experience on their PC, then the below system requirements are a must:

For BlueStacks :

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM.

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

(For more players can visit bluestacks.com)

For MEmu Play :

2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS

2GB of RAM (4GB for x64 system)

5GB of hard disk free space

(For more players can visit memuplay.com)

For LD Player :

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64

Operating system: Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

OpenGL: 2.0

RAM: 2GB

Hard disk space: 36GB

Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled

(For more players can visit ldplayer.net)

Also read: BGMI vs. Free Fire: Which game has better battle royale mode?

Edited by Shaheen Banu