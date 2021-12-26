Garena Free Fire Indian server codes for 2021: Full list of redeem codes released this year (with rewards)

Players in Free Fire are generally tempted to acquire cosmetic items. However, not all of them can shell out the diamonds. This leads them to hunt for other methods and redeem codes that emerge as the best ones.
These codes are made available periodically and are server-specific, i.e., work only on the server they are released for. In 2021, over thirty codes were made available to Indian users, providing a wide array of unique rewards.
List of Free Fire India server redeem codes with their rewards
These are the codes:
- XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
- YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
- FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
- W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
- TJ57OSSDN5AP - Diamond Royale Vouchers (3x)
- FFBCLP5S98AW - Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- FFICDCTSL5FT - Diamond Royale Voucher (1x)
- FFBCLY4LNC4B - Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- FF10GCGXRNHY - Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- FFPLOWHANSMA - Triple Captain power up
- FFTILM659NZB - Surprise Fan Reward
- WLSGJXS5KFYR - AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)
- SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box (1x), Phantom Bear Bundle
- FFPLUED93XRT - Diamond Royale Voucher (1x) and Double Skull Surfboard
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)
- FFBCLQ6S7W25 - Weapon Royale Voucher (1x) and Bangladesh Facepaint
- FFBCZD9RDP44 - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- FFBCLAK9KYGM - Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- FFPLFMSJDKEL - Triple Captain power up
- R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
- FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
- FFICJGW9NKYT - Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token
- ESX24ADSGM4K - Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher
- FFCO8BS5JW2D - Shake It Up Emote and Green Balloon Token (20x)
- FFBCAC836MAC - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7d)
- X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and Diamond Royale Vouchers (2x)
- FFAC2YXE6RF2 - Brave Crystal, Rare Crystal, Diamond Royale Vouchers (2x), and Weapon Royale Vouchers (2x)
Note: The codes stated above were distributed to the Indian Free Fire server during the year. Therefore, they could have already expired at this point, which is why players may not be able to get the rewards.
Steps on using Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Gamers will have to go to the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire and log in using the option linked to their account.
This link will take users to the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: After login goes through, individuals can paste the required code into the text box.
Step 3: Finally, gamers can press ‘Confirm.’ This will complete the redemption and claim the rewards from the in-game mail.