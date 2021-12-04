Garena Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in 2021

Free Fire players often regard redeem codes as a great solution because they provide a wide range of exciting rewards free of cost. Garena releases them from time to time. They come with a pre-determined server restriction which implies these cannot be used globally.
The developers have put out a plethora of redeem codes for the Indian server throughout 2021, offering tons of free items. The last code released was during the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 livestream and provided users with an opportunity to select the items of their choice.
Note: Some codes below were released a while ago and may have already expired.
Redeem codes for Free Fire India server in 2021
Here are the Free Fire redeem codes released for the Indian server:
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFPLPQXXENMS
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- FFPLNZUWMALS
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FFPLFMSJDKEL
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- FFTILM659NZB
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- SARG886AV5GR
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- FFPLOWHANSMA
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- FFBCAC836MAC
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FFPLUED93XRT
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- ESX24ADSGM4K
You can find more redeem codes here.
Guide to use redeem codes
Using a Free Fire redeem code is not a tough task and involves only a few simple steps:
Step 1: Garena has developed a specific Rewards Redemption Site, and you can access it by visiting this URL (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).
Step 2: As per the notice on the site, if you are using a guest account, you will not be eligible to use the redeem code. You must first link your account to one of the platforms and only then visit it to get around this.
Step 3: You may go ahead and log in to your account through one of the many options.
Step 4: Next, you can enter one code in the text field and subsequently click the confirm button to complete the procedure.
Step 5: You can access Free Fire on your device and collect the corresponding items from the in-game mail section.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Once the usage validity has been crossed, you will receive an error that will inform you that the code is invalid or redeemed.