Garena Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in 2021

Free Fire players often regard redeem codes as a great solution because they provide a wide range of exciting rewards free of cost. Garena releases them from time to time. They come with a pre-determined server restriction which implies these cannot be used globally.

The developers have put out a plethora of redeem codes for the Indian server throughout 2021, offering tons of free items. The last code released was during the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 livestream and provided users with an opportunity to select the items of their choice.

Note: Some codes below were released a while ago and may have already expired.

Redeem codes for Free Fire India server in 2021

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes released for the Indian server:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFICDCTSL5FT

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFBCZD9RDP44

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFTILM659NZB

YXY3EGTLHGJX

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCLAK9KYGM

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFBCAC836MAC

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FFICJGW9NKYT

W0JJAFV3TU5E

XUW3FNK7AV8N

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFPLUED93XRT

FF10GCGXRNHY

ESX24ADSGM4K

You can find more redeem codes here.

Guide to use redeem codes

Using a Free Fire redeem code is not a tough task and involves only a few simple steps:

Step 1: Garena has developed a specific Rewards Redemption Site, and you can access it by visiting this URL (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

Step 2: As per the notice on the site, if you are using a guest account, you will not be eligible to use the redeem code. You must first link your account to one of the platforms and only then visit it to get around this.

There are six options available on the webpage (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You may go ahead and log in to your account through one of the many options.

You can enter the redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Next, you can enter one code in the text field and subsequently click the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Step 5: You can access Free Fire on your device and collect the corresponding items from the in-game mail section.

Once the usage validity has been crossed, you will receive an error that will inform you that the code is invalid or redeemed.

