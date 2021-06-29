Garena Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in June 2021

There are a few ways in Free Fire where players can obtain exclusive items for free. Some of the most popular ones involve using redeem codes or from the various events held in-game.

It is prevalent for players to search for the former as they are relatively easy to use and provide numerous rewards. A particular website named “Rewards Redemption Site” has been set up by Free Fire to use most of the redeem codes.

All Free Fire redeem codes released for Indian servers

YXY3EGTLHGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)

Note: If the player is facing an error while redeeming the code, it has likely expired.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

1) Players can go to the Rewards Redemption Site by clicking here.

Users are required to first login using any of the methods

2) They must then login using any of the platforms:

Facebook

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Google

Twitter

3) Once done, users need to paste the respective Free Fire redeem code into the text field and click on the “Confirm” option.

Enter the code into the text field and click “Confirm” to use the redeem code

4) If the code is working, a dialog box reading that the redemption was successful will pop up. Players will then be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Other information about the codes

1) All the codes have a given expiry, after which they do not function.

2) The redeem codes are region-specific and only function on the server they have been released for.

3) Guest account users cannot use the redeem code to claim the rewards. They are required to bind their Free Fire accounts if they wish to redeem them.

