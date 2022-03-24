Garena Free Fire latest update: New character and features revealed

Free Fire's OB33 patch update was finally rolled out globally on 23 March 2022. The new post-update content will likely arrive in the upcoming days alongside Season 12 of Clash Squad-Ranked, from today, i.e., 24 March 2022.

Thus, players will have to update their games to participate in the new CS-Ranked season while also witnessing the release of new content. Apart from the new in-game features and OB33 content, Free x BTS collaboration will also happen in the game.

Garena Free Fire: A new character to arrive in the game alongside other optimizations and additions

1) Kenta - New character

A new character named Kenta is making his way into the game in the upcoming days. The character boasts an active ability, Swordsman's Wrath, that allows him to bring a five-meter shield to reduce the frontal damage by 50%. The ability will reset as soon as the player starts shooting.

Swordsman's Wrath has the following upgradable attributes:

First level:

Duration - Two seconds

Two seconds Cooldown - 210 seconds

Second level:

Duration - Three seconds

Three seconds Cooldown - 200 seconds

Third level:

Duration - 3.5 seconds

3.5 seconds Cooldown - 190 seconds

Fourth level:

Duration - Four seconds

Four seconds Cooldown - 180 seconds

Fifth level:

Duration - 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Cooldown - 170 seconds

Sixth level:

Duration - Five seconds

Five seconds Cooldown - 160 seconds

Other optimizations and additions that have been introduced via Free Fire OB33 update are:

2) Link System to acquire permanent characters

The new update will allow users to acquire Free Fire characters without cost with its Link feature. Players will be able to equip a specific character and register progress with the same. An accumulation of 13,500 Link progress points will help users claim the equipped character.

3) Credit System will help maintain a positive environment

Credit System in new game version (Image via Garena)

Another new feature that Garena is bringing via OB33 update is the Credit System, which will allow players to claim plenty of rewards in the game. They will have to maintain a 100 credit score every week, which will earn them free prizes.

4) New weapon in the AR category

There has been an addition in the assault rifle category, G36, which will provide players with a versatile in-game option. G36 can be used as a close-range and medium-range gun, with two modes -- Assault and Range.

Apart from the features mentioned above, some of the content from the OB33 Advance Server has not been included in the patch notes of the update. These features include Zasil (pet), Zombie Invasion (game mode), F2000 (AR), etc.

Although these features do not arrive in the March update, players can see them arrive via any other future patch update.

Readers can check out the complete optimization and balance changes in the OB33 update of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX by clicking here.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so users should download the MAX variant instead.

