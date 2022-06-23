Garena Free Fire MAX next update expected date and time for all regions

Garena's popular battle royale games Free Fire MAX and Free Fire received their previous patch update, OB34, in May 2022, which brought an assortment of adjustments and additions to both titles. Among various changes, the MAX variant also optimized total file size, which has been considerably lowered to enhance efficiency.

The latest OB34 version of Free Fire MAX has a download size smaller than 500 MB in the Google Play Store. Previously, the file size was closer to 1 GB, but developers made content like Lone Wolf mode, events, maps, etc., as optional DLCs. Thus, the decrease in the total size of Free Fire MAX has compensated with an increase in the "Download Center" content.

The OB34 version is now nearing its end as developers are gearing up for the next patch's launch. Garena usually unveils the release date for the upcoming updates a few days before the actual launch. Still, one can speculate and guess the release schedule and date for the forthcoming update by observing the trend followed by previous iterations.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 version may arrive in the second half of July 2022

It is well-known that Garena pushes the patch updates for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX within less than two months. The release is also scheduled around the inception of a new Clash Squad Rank season (or the culmination of the previous CS Rank Season).

For the release of the OB34 update, developers chose 25 May 2022, i.e., the start date of CS Rank Season 13. The developers followed a similar trend for OB33's rollout, which happened on CS Rank Season 11's last day, 23 March 2022. Hence, the OB35 patch's launch is expected to follow the same precedent.

One can expect the OB35 version's launch to happen between July 20-22 as CS Rank Season 13 will end on 21 July 2022. Garena will also launch the "OB35 Advance Server" a week or two before the update's release to provide a sneak peek at the upcoming content in Free Fire MAX/Free Fire.

The release will likely happen on the same date in July across all the servers. However, the time will vary from region to region, and one can expect a similar pattern to the previous updates. Here are the expected timings across different regions at which the maintenance break may start:

USA: 1:00 - 2:00 am

UK: 5:30 - 6:30 am

Europe: 6:30 - 7:30 am

Brazil: 2:30 - 3:30 am

Indonesia: 12:00 am - 1:00 pm

Japan: 2:30 - 3:30 pm

India: 8:30 - 9:30 am

Bangladesh: 10:00 - 11:00 am

Nepal: 10:00 - 11:00 am

The moderators of each server will reveal the actual time via social media a few days before the update. The game will go on maintenance break at the time of the launch, and the servers will remain offline for a few hours (expected five to six hours) on the release day.

