Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code for 16 May 2022: How to claim free gun skin and Diamond Royale voucher today

Free Fire MAX and the regular version have a wide array of in-game items that generally require users to acquire diamonds. The redeem codes open the door for players to obtain a wide variety of cosmetics or even premium in-game currency for free.

Subsequently, these redeem codes have tremendous importance and value among the players. However, unlike a few other games where the codes can be used globally, Free Fire redeem codes have exceptions. These are normally restricted to a particular server besides having an expiry date.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing this title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire MAX redeem code for today (16 May): Free gun skin and Diamond Royale Voucher

1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

6WMZNEWYFMTK – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

GQ3UCHMBCVM9 – 1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

RDQUJFMV8FWV – 1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

All the redeem codes given above are for the SSA server. These are working at the moment, and gamers from the given server must use them quickly to attain the rewards. Gamers can open gun crates after collecting them to receive one of the following gun skins:

SCAR – Pink Devil

MP5 – Pink Devil

M60 – Pink Devil

M79 – Pink Devil

A few of the previously released redeem codes are:

VM4P9K2XYDKF

38YVUW6WUJUT

QD9SZ5U3NJ99

M2W7EEM4UWXD

M9NXQGVPF2AV

Steps to collect the rewards

Step 1: Players are advised to start by linking their Free Fire MAX ID by accessing the general settings of the game if they have been using a guest account. They can skip to the next step if they have done it previously.

Step 2: Next, they can access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser and sign in to their account using one of the options offered to them. They can also use the link given below to visit it directly.

Website to use Free Fire redeem codes: Click here.

Paste one code and then click confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers need to subsequently paste one redeem code at a time in the text field and hit the confirm button.

Users should note that Free Fire redeem codes are designed to be used on selected servers, and the one given above is only for the SSA one. When attempting to utilize the code, players from any other server will encounter an error, and thus, they should waste no time.

Claim the crates and vouchers (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After the codes are redeemed successfully, the rewards are sent to the account, and gamers should quickly collect the items from the mailbox.

Individuals can open gun crates from the vault and use the Diamond Royale Voucher in Luck Royale.

Moreover, one should not skip out on these rewards, considering them to be insignificant. The item will cost a few hundred diamonds if gamers purchase these in the regular course.

Edited by R. Elahi