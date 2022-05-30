Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes and redemption guide to get legendary items for free (May 2022)

Free Fire MAX allows players to access a wide range of appealing items, including outfits, emotes, skins, and plenty more. There is a price tag attached to every premium item, and very few players have the means to purchase the diamonds required to unlock these collectibles regularly.

When faced with situations of possessing insufficient diamonds, gamers frequently turn to events and redemption codes to obtain freebies. Each of them has its advantages and disadvantages, with many users still pursuing redeem codes due to the ease of acquiring the items.

In addition to their ease of use, gamers value the codes for the diverse rewards these may deliver, ranging from basic vouchers to legendary bundles and other outfit items.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for legendary items and a guide to using them

Rewards for one of the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Legendary rewards

FFPL72XC2SWE

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

SARG886AV5GR

FF10TD3CCA4R

FF10X5A89WNF

Rare rewards

FF11MB2C3DTG

MCP333AYPT28

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF119MB3PFA5

SFS29ERU9TDS

BTSQVQC45GEB

FFCPNZ34BZJW

MCPTFNXZF4TA

MCPTTZXZZC5R

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work due to their expiration date and server restrictions.

Guide to using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Players must claim the redeem codes for the regular and enhanced version through the official Rewards Redemption Site. There are no separate websites, and they should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Gamers must ensure that they are not using a guest account. If they are still among these users, they can access the general tab within the settings and bind their ID to one of the many options displayed in the section.

Users may directly skip to the second step if they have already linked their accounts.

Step 2: Next, players may access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. They may even click this link to access the website directly.

Sign in to the account (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once users land on the given webpage, they must sign in to their Free Fire account. The available options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Consequently, gamers with a guest account will not have the option to redeem the rewards with a guest account.

It is better to paste the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players will receive the option to enter the redeem code. They should carefully enter one code at a time and then hit the confirm button.

Users should see that they only enter the code belonging to their server since a code for any other region will display an error. There is no way to resolve this error.

Step 5: Gamers should click the OK button when a dialog box informing them about the rewards appears on the screen.

Step 6: The developers will send the items to the account within 24 hours of the redemption. Users should claim the items through the mailbox when available.

Additionally, they should also note the expiry date as the code will be rendered invalid once surpassed.

