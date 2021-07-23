Garena Free Fire new redeem code for free Guitar Basher skin and Phantom Bear bundle (23rd July)

Garena has released another new Free Fire redeem, which provides Guitar Basher skin and Phantom Bear bundle on successful redemption.

Free Fire players eagerly await the release of new redeem codes, as these are arguably the easiest and best ways to acquire free items. Users often have to be quick in using such codes as they usually have a stipulated usage limit.

New Free Fire redeem code

Guitar Basher skin (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: B44FVGC67Q22

Rewards: Guitar Basher skin and Phantom Bear bundle

Usage period: Users can claim the rewards by utilizing the code provided above by July 26th, 2021. After this date, the code will expire and will give the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Note: Garena has released this code exclusively for players on the Singapore server. Thus, users from outside the mentioned server will face an error which will state, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Steps to claim rewards in Free Fire

The only way to claim the Guitar Basher Skin and Phantom Bear Costume using the redeem code is via the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can follow these steps:

Step 1: Use this link to visit the official Free Fire website to redeem the code.

You are required to sign in through one of the six platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After you have reached the webpage, the next step involves signing in through the platform linked to your account. The available options on the website include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Those using guest accounts will not be able to redeem their rewards.

Paste the given code in the text field which appears on your screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you should enter the given redeem code and click the confirm button. A dialog box displaying the name of the rewards will appear. You should tap the okay button to continue.

Both the rewards can be claimed through the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, you can open Free Fire and then head to the mail section to collect the individual items.

You can equip the Guitar Basher Skin and Phantom Bear Costume bundle from the vault section.

Also read: Free Fire working redeem code for today (23rd July): Get free diamonds and weapon loot crate

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen