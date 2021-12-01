Garena Free Fire OB31 server back up: How to play the game now

The Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX servers were down for nine hours due to the OB31 update's arrival. Maintenance break started around 9.30 AM (IST) as scheduled and culminated just moments before 6.30 PM (IST). Hence, users can finally enjoy the new additions in the game.

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA New patch, new weapon adjustments. 📝💥



Get the new update soon to find changes to weapons such as the SCAR, MP5 and the GROZA!



Which newly changed weapon are you most excited to try out? New patch, new weapon adjustments. 📝💥Get the new update soon to find changes to weapons such as the SCAR, MP5 and the GROZA! Which newly changed weapon are you most excited to try out? https://t.co/RWgzuCwjYA

The latest version has brought new additions and optimizations that include character balance adjustments, a new firearm, clash squad changes, weapon balance tweaks, and many more. Hence, players can launch the Free Fire application to see new inclusions.

Garena Free Fire: How to launch the game now

The servers are back online (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, the maintenance break has culminated now, and players can play their games without any fuss. However, they need to update their applications to the latest versions to access the new addition as games with older OB30 versions will not work.

Users should follow the steps given below for a hassle-free launch of the Free Fire app:

Free Fire has an update size of 450 MB (Image via Google Play)

Step 1: Update Free Fire from Google Play or the App store as per the device. The update size is 450 MB on the Play Store; hence, players need to ensure a stable internet connection.

Step 2: Launch the newly updated app when the internet connection is strong to ensure the lowest ping.

Login methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Log into the game and choose the preferred option that players have used before registering their accounts.

Have a look at the patch notes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After a successful login, the game will take some time to load. As soon as the screen loads, players can see a pop-up of Patch Notes. They can tap on more info to view the new content.

Step 5: After looking at the Patch notes, players can start playing the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Update size (Image via Google Play)

Players can repeat the same process with Garena Free Fire MAX after completing its update. The MAX variant has a download size of 0.98 GB, which means the game will have over 1 GB storage requirement due to additional resource packages and update size.

