Garena Free Fire official website: Is it opening in India?

Ever since Free Fire has been banned in India, fans expect the game's servers to go offline. However, Garena has not discontinued its operations in India as Free Fire MAX is still operable. The original game is also accessible on specific networks in the country.

Players can also access the game's official website to view content related to the game. However, it seems that the developers have made some slight changes to the site after the game's ban. Readers can learn more about the site's functionality and changes in the next part.

The official website of Garena Free Fire is still working in India after the game's ban

The game's website on 22 February 2022 (Image via Garena)

Garena revamped the official website of its popular BR shooter a few months back. They added new content and other functions to the site, allowing fans a more user-friendly experience.

The game, alongside 53 other apps, was banned on 14 February 2022, and many expected the site to go offline soon. However, the website is still operating in India, and many other features are still available.

One can download the game's wallpapers, view in-game content, and check the account ban status on the website. However, the devs made a minor noticeable change after the ban.

Enter The game's website on 21 December 2021 (Image via Garena)

The App Store link has been removed, and a download "Free Fire" link has been added. Apart from that, the Google Play link now redirects the users to the MAX variants page in the Play Store.

Other functions or options available on the website have been left untouched, allowing players to open them.

Garena hasn't given any big statement

There hasn't been much response from Garena's side (Image via Garena)

Garena hasn't given any big statement post the ban of the survival shooter on the allegations of collection of sensitive user data. Indian social media accounts related to the game are yet to update anything as they uploaded their last post on Valentine's Day.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar