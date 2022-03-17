Garena Free Fire official website, redeem code center, and rewards redemption process

Redeem codes are an excellent alternative to events for gamers looking to obtain free items in Free Fire. This does not involve much effort and is hence preferred by most users. Garena offers them regularly, and they might feature diamonds, bundles, emotes, characters, pets, and other items.

Additionally, once players have found an active redeem code, they should not waste any time due to the limited period. The codes may only be redeemed through a dedicated website, the Rewards Redemption Site, which is separate from the game's main website.

Free Fire official website and redemption center

Free Fire's official website (Image via Garena)

This link directs readers to the official Free Fire website. They can view comics, details of characters as well weapons, and all official announcements in addition to the game's APK file on the website.

The developers have created a special webpage dedicated solely to the use of redemption codes. Players can use most of the codes through the Rewards Redemption Site unless specified by the developers.

An easy step-by-step guide to using redeem codes

Step 1: You may start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site through this link. Those still using a guest account can open the game and browse the settings to connect it to one of the available alternatives.

Step 2: Next, you must sign in through one of the six available options: Facebook, VK, Huawei ID, VK, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: You should enter a valid code for your region and subsequently click the confirm button. A notice confirming whether the redemption was successful or not will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After clicking the okay button, you will receive the items within 24 hours after successfully redeeming them. You are required to claim these through the mail.

Important points to remember while using the redeem codes

Users should only use the code that Garena has released for their server. Otherwise, an error message will be shown. Additionally, an error message is presented when the code's validity expires.

Some of the previously released redeem codes

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

22NSM7UGSZM7

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

FF11DAKX4WHV

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

8HKNP6QR723U

Gamers will find Free Fire redeem codes for several servers on this page.

Note: These codes may or may not work due to expiry, as they were released previously throughout the year.

