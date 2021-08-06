Garena Free Fire officially sponsors Brazilian football team

Free Fire, the mobile battle royale by Garena, has been hitting new heights with each passing day. The title has already broken numerous records in terms of revenue and downloads and has won and been nominated for several prestigious awards.

The Esports scene of the title is also buzzing, with viewership figures going through the roof. The developers of the title keep adding new updates and features to keep the player base engaged in the game. The game recently also crossed a whopping figure of 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

Free Fire x Brazilian football team

The title has also collaborated with numerous brands and celebrities and has also introduced character-specific events which have been received warmly by the fans. In latest news, Free Fire has officially become the sponsor of the Brazilian National Football team. The partnership has been announced by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the developer of Free Fire Garena.

This sponsorship will allow Free Fire to use the Brazilian team jerseys in-game as skins. Knowing the popularity of both Free Fire and Football in Brazil, this move is sure to secure big bucks for Garena. In addition to all this, Free Fire will also appear on the advertising boards and player interviews of the Brazilian team.

According to Primetimezone, The partnership will last for a total of two years and will include all Brazilian football teams, however, the sponsorship amount has not been disclosed as of yet. The operations director of Garena Brazil, Fernando Maaza said that the partnership will CBF is a strategic one, as it will bring an extremely relevant audience i.e. the gamer to their market.

Previously Free Fire has collaborated with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo as a part of their in-game-event Operation Chrono which featured Ronaldo as a playable character.

In addition to this, Free Fire has collaborated with stars like Joe Taslim, the Indonesian actor, famous disc jockey DJ KSHMR, and Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan. Among other brands, Free Fire has partnered up with famous TV shows and anime like Money Heist, DemonSlayer, and One Punch Man.

With Free Fire achieving new milestones and some out-of-the-world collaborations with each passing day, the growth of the title in the near future looks unstoppable.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod