Garena Free Fire redeem code for 10 March 2022: Free bundles and legendary rewards for Indian server

Free Fire features a massive range of cosmetics, such as outfits and other legendary items, with users having to spend diamonds on most of them. However, doing so isn’t possible for many, resulting in a search for other methods that can provide free rewards.

Redeem codes have proven to be a lifesaver for all free-to-play gamers, as they provide access to a multitude of exclusive items at no cost and with minimal effort. However, they have server constraints, and individuals can only use the codes on the server for which they have been made available.

The following section looks at a few of the codes that Garena released for Indian users.

Free Fire redeem codes for free bundles and other legendary rewards in Indian server

The following are some of the redeem codes that have been made available for costume bundles and other legendary rewards on the Indian server of Free Fire:

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFPLUED93XRT

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFPLUED93XRT

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Detailed steps of using Free Fire redeem codes and obtaining free rewards

The steps mentioned below can help users in completing the redemption for the redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should begin by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale game.

Step 2: After individuals reach that, they will be asked to complete the log-in via any of these six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

These are the login options presented to the users on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Gamers must sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account. Moreover, if they have ‘Guest’ accounts, they must have that account linked to one of the methods listed above.

Step 3: Finally, the redeem code can be entered into the text field. They can directly paste it to avoid any errors.

Step 4: Users can then complete the procedure by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button. After a successful redemption, the items will be sent to their accounts directly via in-game mail.

If there is a server restriction or expiry error, there is no workaround, and users must wait for the new redeem codes to be released.

