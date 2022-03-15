×
Garena Free Fire redeem code for 15 March 2022: Get free emotes and bundles on the Indian server

Many gamers await for the release of redeem codes (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Feature

The bulk of players in the Indian Free Fire community are free-to-play, which means they do not spend real money to obtain anything in the game. As a result, they have to utilize alternative methods like redeem codes to acquire exclusive in-game items.

Over the years, the developers have released tons of unique codes for users on the Indian server. They offer a wide range of incredible rewards that include free emotes, costume bundles, and more.

Note: After the ban of Free Fire in India, users are recommended to avoid playing or downloading the game on their devices. However, as the MAX variant was not restricted, they can still enjoy it.

How to use Free Fire redeem code and get free rewards like emotes and bundles (15 March 2022)

Codes for costume bundles

Here are some redeem codes launched for costume bundles:

  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Codes for emotes

These Indian server codes provide emotes:

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

Disclaimer: The codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes

After obtaining a functioning redeem code, players can put it to use by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: To begin, individuals will need to open a web browser and reach the Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. Clicking here will take them to the website.

Step 2: On their screen, they will find six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

There are a total of six different login options on the game&#039;s Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)
There are a total of six different login options on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Those using guest accounts will need to bind it to any one of the platforms mentioned above, based on their device.

Step 3: After that, the obtained redeem code can be entered into the text box. To avoid any mistakes, it is recommended that users paste the code directly.

Step 4: Lastly, they can complete the redemption by pressing the ‘Confirm’ button.

Gamers can then claim the rewards via the in-game mail section of the battle royale title. They should not worry if the items aren't sent immediately as the process can take up to 24 hours.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
