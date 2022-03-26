Garena Free Fire redeem code for 26 March 2022: Get free skins, characters, and bundle today

A considerable number of Free Fire players cannot spend money to acquire items through the game’s store. This, in turn, leads them to rely on alternative methods like redeem codes and events to get their hands on rare items.
Many gamers have preferred the former because the specific codes are easy to use and instantly reward items without much effort. However, they should remember that these codes have their downside, i.e., they expire after a particular time and have server restrictions.
Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban.
Free Fire redeem codes to get various items (26 March)
Here are some codes that can provide users with skins, characters, and more rewards:
Skins
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF1164XNJZ2V
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry dates or server restrictions.
Steps for using Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Individuals cannot use redeem codes in-game and must first visit Garena’s official Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: They will next be asked to perform the login process once they arrive at the specific website.
Gamers must complete the activity through the platform linked to their accounts in the battle royale title. These are the ones offered: Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Google, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Step 3: Following that, they will see a text box on their screen where they may carefully type the redeem code. To avoid mistakes, players can simply copy-paste the particular letters/numbers.
Step 4: Lastly, users can tap on the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption. Upon successful procedure, they can claim the items via the in-game mail section in Free Fire itself.
Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes and must be linked to one of the platforms. Aside from that, there could be errors while using the codes, and if they are due to expiration or server constraints, gamers will have to wait for newer redeem codes.