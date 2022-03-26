Garena Free Fire redeem code for 26 March 2022: Get free skins, characters, and bundle today

A considerable number of Free Fire players cannot spend money to acquire items through the game’s store. This, in turn, leads them to rely on alternative methods like redeem codes and events to get their hands on rare items.

Many gamers have preferred the former because the specific codes are easy to use and instantly reward items without much effort. However, they should remember that these codes have their downside, i.e., they expire after a particular time and have server restrictions.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban.

Free Fire redeem codes to get various items (26 March)

Here are some codes that can provide users with skins, characters, and more rewards:

Skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry dates or server restrictions.

Steps for using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Individuals cannot use redeem codes in-game and must first visit Garena’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: They will next be asked to perform the login process once they arrive at the specific website.

Gamers will have to sign in using any one option on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Gamers must complete the activity through the platform linked to their accounts in the battle royale title. These are the ones offered: Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Google, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Following that, they will see a text box on their screen where they may carefully type the redeem code. To avoid mistakes, players can simply copy-paste the particular letters/numbers.

After entering the given code, users can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, users can tap on the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption. Upon successful procedure, they can claim the items via the in-game mail section in Free Fire itself.

Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes and must be linked to one of the platforms. Aside from that, there could be errors while using the codes, and if they are due to expiration or server constraints, gamers will have to wait for newer redeem codes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer