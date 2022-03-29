Garena Free Fire redeem code for 29 March 2022: Get free emotes, legendary skins, and more

Over the years, there have been several exclusive in-game collectibles like emotes and skins incorporated into Free Fire, but they usually aren’t free of cost. Subsequently, free-to-play users have to rely on other methods to fulfill their desire to receive particular items within the game.

One of the most effective approaches open to them is to make use of the redeem codes that Garena releases from time to time. These codes, however, are subject to expiration and server restrictions.

Individuals looking for new codes can check out the following list to acquire special in-game items.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire redeem code to get emotes, legendary skins, and more

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Legendary skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF119MB3PFA5

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

Other

MHM5D8ZQZP22

PCNF5CQBAJLK

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Details on using the redeem codes

Many players are unaware of how to use redeem codes and obtain free rewards in Garena Free Fire. Players must use the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official website set up by the developers for this process.

Here's more information on how to utilize it:

Step 1: To begin, users will have to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site, which can be accessed via this link.

After arriving on the website, gamers can use any one of these login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When users arrive on the website, they will be asked to sign in using the platform affiliated with their Free Fire account. In total, there are six different methods:

Google Facebook VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Step 3: Following the completion of the login, a long text box will be displayed on their screens. Individuals will subsequently have to enter the given redeem code for their server.

The redeem code for the particular server can then be entered into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can finish the procedure by clicking the 'Confirm' button. If the activity was completed successfully, a dialogue box acknowledging the rewards will appear.

Later, gamers can manually claim the code's rewards through the in-game mail section within the set time frame.

