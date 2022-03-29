Garena Free Fire redeem code for 29 March 2022: Get free emotes, legendary skins, and more

Over the years, there have been several exclusive in-game collectibles like emotes and skins incorporated into Free Fire, but they usually aren’t free of cost. Subsequently, free-to-play users have to rely on other methods to fulfill their desire to receive particular items within the game.
One of the most effective approaches open to them is to make use of the redeem codes that Garena releases from time to time. These codes, however, are subject to expiration and server restrictions.
Individuals looking for new codes can check out the following list to acquire special in-game items.
Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.
Free Fire redeem code to get emotes, legendary skins, and more
Emotes
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFICJGW9NKYT
Legendary skins
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
Other
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Details on using the redeem codes
Many players are unaware of how to use redeem codes and obtain free rewards in Garena Free Fire. Players must use the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official website set up by the developers for this process.
Here's more information on how to utilize it:
Step 1: To begin, users will have to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site, which can be accessed via this link.
Step 2: When users arrive on the website, they will be asked to sign in using the platform affiliated with their Free Fire account. In total, there are six different methods:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 3: Following the completion of the login, a long text box will be displayed on their screens. Individuals will subsequently have to enter the given redeem code for their server.
Step 4: Players can finish the procedure by clicking the 'Confirm' button. If the activity was completed successfully, a dialogue box acknowledging the rewards will appear.
Later, gamers can manually claim the code's rewards through the in-game mail section within the set time frame.