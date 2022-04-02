Garena Free Fire redeem code for April 2, 2022: Claim free characters, diamonds, and emotes fast

Garena has infused Free Fire with various one-of-a-kind and exclusive cosmetics, the majority of which demand players to spend diamonds. However, many users are unable to spend real money on the game, prompting them to hunt for substitutes, with redeem codes being one of the finest accessible.

For those who are not aware, the developers provide these specific codes, and they consist of 12/16 characters in length. Players must redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site, and upon redemption, they can offer a wide range of incentives. The following section provides some codes that players can utilize.

New Free Fire redeem codes to get characters, diamonds and emotes

Here’s a list of redeem codes that can provide players with rewards such as diamonds, emotes, characters, and more:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Additional redeem codes

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

All other latest redeem codes for Free Fire can be found here.

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps of using the redeem codes to get rewards fast

Gamers can follow these steps to use redeem codes and receive special rewards:

Step 1: Players may begin by opening the game's Rewards Redemption Site and signing in with any of the six login methods.

The sign-in option selected by them should be the one that is connected to their in-game account.

Rewards Redemption Site demands the players to sign in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A text box will appear on their screens, and individuals can enter the given redeem code without any errors.

Step 3: Later, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption procedure.

Once completed successfully, a dialog box regarding it will show up.

Players can enter the redeem code without any errors and then tap the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users can subsequently open Free Fire on their devices and visit the in-game mail section to claim the corresponding rewards of the redeem code.

It can take up to 24 hours for the items to be deposited into their accounts. Another thing to remember is that guest accounts cannot be used for utilizing redeem codes, and individuals who own such accounts will have to bind them to any one of the platforms.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

