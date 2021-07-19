Garena Free Fire redeem code to get free permanent gun skin today (19th July)

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code for permanent gun skin.
Gun skins play an essential role in Free Fire. Apart from adding to the visual experience, they also provide an additional attribute to help the players take down their foes quickly. The best skins require them to spend a good number of diamonds, which is not always feasible.
Due to this reason, users seek to redeem codes as they usually provide gun crates or weapon loot crates. Sometimes the code offers permanent skins as well.
Free Fire redeem code for permanent gun skin
Free Fire redeem code: AGF6333A6AS2
Reward: Booyah Choice Box
Validity: This code can be used until July 23rd, 2021. The code is exclusively for the Middle East server. Users from other regions will face this error message.
Players can choose one of the following permanent gun skins from the crate:
- M14 – Lively Beast
- M60 – Lively Beast
- MP5 – Death’s Eye
- MP40 – Engineer
- XM8 – Engineer
- M249 – Superstar
- SPAS12 – Superstar
- AN94 – Booyah
- Groza – Booyah
- P90 – Old Fashioned
- SKS – Master of Minds
- M4A1 – Vandal Revolt
- VSS – Vandal Revolt
- M79 – Pink Devil
- SCAR – Pink Devil
- Famas – Kpop Stardom
- AK47 – Urban Rager
- MGL140 – Demolitionist
Steps for claiming permanent gun skin in Free Fire
Step 1: You can use this link to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of the game where all Free Fire redeem codes can be used.
Step 2: Log in using the method that you have linked to your Free Fire account. The six that are available are: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Google and Huawei ID.
Step 3: Once you have entered the AGF6333A6AS2 code, click on the “Confirm” option. A message stating that the redemption was successful will appear.
Step 4: The rewards will be sent within 24 hours and can be claimed via the in-game mail.
The crate can then be opened from the “Vault” section in Garena Free Fire.
