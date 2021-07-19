Garena Free Fire redeem code to get free permanent gun skin today (19th July)

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code for permanent gun skin.

Gun skins play an essential role in Free Fire. Apart from adding to the visual experience, they also provide an additional attribute to help the players take down their foes quickly. The best skins require them to spend a good number of diamonds, which is not always feasible.

Due to this reason, users seek to redeem codes as they usually provide gun crates or weapon loot crates. Sometimes the code offers permanent skins as well.

Free Fire redeem code for permanent gun skin

Users can choose the permanent gun skin upon opening the gun crate (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: AGF6333A6AS2

Reward: Booyah Choice Box

Validity: This code can be used until July 23rd, 2021. The code is exclusively for the Middle East server. Users from other regions will face this error message.

Users can select one of the following gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

Players can choose one of the following permanent gun skins from the crate:

M14 – Lively Beast

M60 – Lively Beast

MP5 – Death’s Eye

MP40 – Engineer

XM8 – Engineer

M249 – Superstar

SPAS12 – Superstar

AN94 – Booyah

Groza – Booyah

P90 – Old Fashioned

SKS – Master of Minds

M4A1 – Vandal Revolt

VSS – Vandal Revolt

M79 – Pink Devil

SCAR – Pink Devil

Famas – Kpop Stardom

AK47 – Urban Rager

MGL140 – Demolitionist

Steps for claiming permanent gun skin in Free Fire

Step 1: You can use this link to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of the game where all Free Fire redeem codes can be used.

You are required to log in via the 6 options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Log in using the method that you have linked to your Free Fire account. The six that are available are: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Google and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Once you have entered the AGF6333A6AS2 code, click on the “Confirm” option. A message stating that the redemption was successful will appear.

The message will appear on the screen confirming the redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: The rewards will be sent within 24 hours and can be claimed via the in-game mail.

The reward can be claimed from mail section (Image via Free Fire)

The crate can then be opened from the “Vault” section in Garena Free Fire.

