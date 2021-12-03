Garena Free Fire redeem code to get free rewards today (December 3)

The Free Fire Asia Championship saw tight competition, with HQ Esports clinching the championship with a lead of two points over the runners-up, GPX Esports. Players enjoyed watching the matches which had live watching milestones, and all the milestones set by Garena were crossed.

Subsequently, the developers released redeem codes for separate servers, which provide a set of tokens that can be redeemed for several rewards. The code for the Indonesian server is still working, and gamers should make use of the opportunity soon.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 3 December 2021

Speedster Bunny can be attained through Brave Crystal (Image via Free Fire)

Code: FFACIDCAWJBZ

Rewards: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

Validity: 5 December 2021

Server: Indonesia

Since the code has been released for the Indonesian server, gamers from other regions will face an error after pressing the confirm button on the official website.

Users can find more redeem codes for several servers here.

Steps to get rewards

You will need to access the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and then complete these steps to get the rewards:

Guest accounts cannot use redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After landing on the given webpage, you must sign in to your Free Fire ID. You cannot redeem the rewards with guest accounts.

Step 2: You will be prompted to input the redeem code. You can paste the code into the text box to prevent a typing error.

Step 3: Subsequently, you can press the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Step 4: Once you receive a message which states that the redemption is successful, you can open the game and collect the tokens from the mail.

Users can collect the desired item from the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You will then have to collect the desired rewards through the events section.

Players will get a 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher. They will also be able to select the rewards of their choice using the Brave Crystal and Sky Crystal.

There are only a couple of days before the code is rendered invalid, and players will encounter an error message after the code expires.

