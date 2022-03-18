Garena Free Fire redeem code for March 18, 2022: Get free emotes, Gloo Walls and vouchers

Redeem codes are a prevalent technique for earning free incentives in Free Fire. These can essentially provide a wide range of items, including emotes, Gloo Wall skins, and vouchers, among other rewards.

Additionally, these codes are pretty simple to use and just need to be pasted on a particular website to receive the prizes. New ones are provided regularly by the developers themselves, and the following section looks at a list of them.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Gamers should avoid downloading or playing by users from the region.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes, Gloo Walls, and vouchers for March 18, 2022

Here are some of the codes that give emotes, Gloo Walls, and other rewards for free:

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Gloo Walls

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

The code "FFAC2YXE6RF2" is placed on both emotes and Gloo Walls as it offers gamers an option to choose between a wide array of exclusive items.

Disclaimer: Due to expiration and server limitations, these codes may not work for specific users.

Detailed steps on using the redeem codes

The following steps can assist users in receiving free rewards by using the redeem codes:

Step 1: Gamers must start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire (the website to use redeem codes).

Step 2: They should then sign in using the method associated with their in-game account.

There are six login options offered to players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can enter the redeem code and click ‘Confirm.’ Once the redemption takes place, they can claim the rewards via in-game

However, guest accounts will not work for redemption, and individuals will have to bind them to any one of the platforms offered by the developers.

Steps to bind accounts

Step 1: Users can open the game and visit the in-game settings.

Accounts can then be linked by players to any of the desired options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can find the "Account" section in the Basic tab.

Step 3: Gamers can then link their account to the desired platform.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha