Garena Free Fire redeem code for March  31, 2022: Get free characters, emotes, and skins today

Redeem codes can reward skins, characters, and emotes within Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes can reward skins, characters, and emotes within Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 31, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Many players in Free Fire yearn to get items such as characters, emotes, skins, and other cosmetics; however, doing so usually necessitates the outlay of diamonds.

Given that not everyone has the financial means to spend real money on a game, individuals have turned to alternative approaches, with redeem codes and events emerging as two viable possibilities.

Several gamers favor the codes since they require no work or fulfillment of tasks, such as those associated with the game's events. The following is a list of redeem codes that all such users can use to receive free rewards within the game.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive characters, emotes, and skins (March 31)

The codes listed below can provide users with characters, emotes, and skins within Garena Free Fire:

Characters

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

Skins

  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF11WFNPP956

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

A step-by-step guide to use redeem codes on the Redemption Site

Redeem codes aren't meant to be claimed using the game client, and Garena has set up a unique web page. It is known as the 'Rewards Redemption Site,' and the steps for using it are as follows:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers should go to this particular website and sign in using the platform connected to their Free Fire account. Here is a link to it:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Any of these six login options can be used by players on the redempion site (Image via Garena)
Any of these six login options can be used by players on the redempion site (Image via Garena)

Individuals cannot use guest accounts to redeem the codes, and any guest account will first have to be linked to one of the available platforms.

Enter the redeem code without any inaccuracies (Image via Garena)
Enter the redeem code without any inaccuracies (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Following that, players must carefully type the redeem code into the text area that appears on their screen. To prevent inaccuracies, they can copy and paste them.

Rewards are sent to the in-game mail section (Image via Garena)
Rewards are sent to the in-game mail section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, users can advance with the redemption of the redeem code by tapping the 'Confirm' option.

After completing the procedure, gamers can collect their rewards via in-game mail. They should not be concerned if the items are not supplied immediately as the operation can take 24 hours.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
