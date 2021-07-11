Garena Free Fire Redeem code for today (11th July): Free 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate as reward

Players love Free Fire’s vast and varied selection of exclusive items and desire to obtain most of them. Diamonds, the game’s premium currency, can be spent easily to acquire these. Users have to purchase them using money from their pockets, so it’s beyond the reach of many.

For those who cannot afford diamonds, redeem codes come to their aid. They provide them with a chance to obtain alluring and attractive in-game items at no cost.

However, there are some things that players must know about them, like All redeem codes are server-specific and have an expiry.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 11th)

Reward of the code

Redeem code: FFMCLJESSCR7

Rewards: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

The code is currently working, but it can expire at any time. If users wish to obtain the reward noted above, they should claim the redeem code as soon as possible.

Note: Users from other countries will not redeem this code as it is intended for the Singapore server. Their screens will display an error message in case they even try to use them.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

For those who aren’t aware, Rewards Redemption Site is a special website that the game has created to redeem codes. Here are the steps on how it can be done:

Step 1: Players should visit the redemption website. They can use the link below to do so:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: There are various login methods available there:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Players should first log in using one of the platforms

Note: Users should complete the login process using the one that they have linked their Free Fire account with.

Step 3: Paste the one stated above and press the “Confirm” button to claim the rewards.

Paste the redeem code mentioned above to claim the rewards

Players can obtain the gun crate via in-game mail after they have successfully redeemed the code. It can be opened from the “Vault” section.

