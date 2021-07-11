How to use limited-time Free Fire redeem codes today to get FF rewards

Developers of Free Fire keep adding exclusive in-game content to the game, including cosmetic items, characters, and more. However, it is not in the reach of every user to spend real money to acquire such things.

There are a few free means of obtaining the items as well, like redeem codes. It should be noted that they are server-specific, so only players on the respective server can receive rewards.

Another important thing is that most Free Fire redeem codes function only for a given amount of time, i.e., they have an expiry period.

A guide on how to redeem codes can be used in Garena Free Fire to claim rewards

Redemption procedure

Step 1: To redeem the code, users need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site. This link will take them to the website.

Step 2: Subsequently, players should log in via one of the methods available there.

Login methods present are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Gamers must then manually enter the code themselves or paste it into the text field.

Enter the time-limited redeem code and click "Confirm"

Step 4: The last step is to click on the “Confirm” option. If the procedure is successful, the respective rewards will be sent to the players’ accounts.

The following video can provide further insight about the procedure:

Note: Redeem codes cannot be redeemed by guest accounts. If players wish to claim any rewards from the code, they will need to bind their Free Fire accounts.

Error after the expiry of time-limited codes

An error will be showing up on the screens of the players after the expiry of the redeem code

Once the code has expired, the following error will be displayed on the player's screen:

"Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

There’s no fix to this. If the error appears, the code cannot be used any further, and users will have to wait for a new one to be released.

