Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (19 January): How to claim free rewards

With the use of Free Fire redemption codes, users may earn rewards otherwise unavailable to them without using diamonds. As a result, they keep a close lookout for these codes, often announced on official social media accounts and streams.

However, many players find it difficult to use codes as these have very short validity. On top of this, every redeem code comes with a server restriction, implying that users from regions other than the specified servers are not eligible to use them.

Free Fire redeem code for 19 January 2022

Redeem code: 94UBT7YAGUHZ

Rewards: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

Gamers should take advantage of this redemption code as soon as possible because it is valid and provides multiple vouchers worth a few hundred diamonds.

Note: This code may only be redeemed by users who play on the European server due to server limitations on its usage. If anyone from another region attempts to claim it, they will receive an error message.

Steps to use the redeem codes

Step 1: Players must go to the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website, to use the Free Fire redeem codes.

Six options are available to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Individuals will then be prompted to sign in using the platform to which they have linked their accounts. Gamers who have guest accounts will first need to bind them within the game.

They must avoid signing in on fraudulent websites since this may compromise their account's security.

Enter 94UBT7YAGUHZ and press confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can copy and paste the redeem code straight into the text field. Users can then complete the redemption by using the 'Confirm' button.

Step 4: Finally, after completing the redemption procedure, they will be able to grab their rewards directly from their in-game mail. However, it may take up to 24 hours for the items to appear.

Moreover, it is essential to emphasize that if the code has become invalid, there is no way to redeem it to earn the rewards.

