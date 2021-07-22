Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (22nd July 2021): Free loot crates in rewards

Weapon loot crates and gun crates are one of the ways for procuring gun skins in Free Fire. Users need to purchase them from the store, where these are priced at 50 diamonds and above. It is generally not possible for players to pay for diamonds to get them.

As a result, redeem codes have emerged as a popular alternative to acquiring free items. These usually contain vouchers and gun crates that can sometimes provide even a permanent reward.

Free Fire redeem code for July 22, 2021

One of the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: BWGKHB3MAZHT

Rewards: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate and 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

The code was tested at the time of writing this article. This is only valid until July 23, 2021, after which it can no longer be used by players.

Note: The redeem code for the weapon loot crate is only for users playing on the EU server. All other users seeking to use it should not attempt employing the code as they will face an error message. It will state the following: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.”

Steps to be followed to claim rewards

Step 1: Click this link to visit the webpage designed to use the redeem code.

Sign in using any of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon accessing the website, sign in using the six options listed on the website. These are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and HUAWEI ID.

Disclaimer: Guest users cannot claim the rewards.

Enter the Free Fire redeem code and press "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, a text field will appear on the screen. Paste the code stated above and then click the confirm button.

Step 4: When a dialog box appears, press okay to continue.

Step 5: Next, open Free Fire and then head to the mail section to collect both the crates.

After these have been claimed, they can be opened by heading to the vault section to get a temporary or permanent gun skin.

When the usage validity has been surpassed, this error will show up: “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.” After this, users will no longer be able to claim the rewards.

