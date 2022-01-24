Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (24 January 2021): How to claim free vouchers

Free Fire regularly features new weapons and outfits in Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale. Players need to spend diamonds on every spin, and the overall cost of obtaining the grand prize is usually high as players are not guaranteed the rewards.

However, an alternative to spending diamonds for the spin is the use of vouchers. Users can utilize vouchers available for free or at a lowered cost during the event. The developers provide them as a reward from redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today

2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Image via Garena)

WJZDJ8HQRJAK – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Note: Both the redeem codes are limited to players on the European server. An error stating that the "code cannot be used in your region,” will be displayed to those who attempt to get these rewards from outside the specified server.

Here are some recently released redemption codes for the European server that readers may attempt to redeem:

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4

SSUPTVP3HV9X

UBB4UFUHBD9P

UHEVKNBJCRFP

7BTQH3ZX92AH

DM7Z79JEA896

4PVBSRG9ETBF

Readers can find more Free Fire redeem codes here.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

The code can be utilized through the special Rewards Redemption Site, and users can repeat the instructions given below to get the rewards:

Sign in to use the code (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After accessing the official website with this link, players must sign onto the platform using one of the several available options.

The options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID. OThe Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site clearly states that users who have been using guest accounts cannot redeem any rewards.

Paste one code and click confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players may paste a single redemption code in the text field and click the confirm button once logged in.

A message box will appear informing users whether the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be added to their account within 24 hours.

Step 3: Players can access the in-game mail and press the claim button to obtain the vouchers. They can subsequently use them in the Luck Royale section.

Once the code has expired, an error message will appear informing the user that the code is invalid or expired.

