Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (25 January 2022): How to get free weapon loot crate

Gun crates are one of the methods by which Free Fire users can get visually appealing gun skins. They also help improve the overall performance of the guns, thereby gaining an edge over the competition. Each gun crate costs diamonds, but gamers are not assured of a permanent gun skin even after opening a set number of crates.

As a result, players often avoid purchasing the crate straight from the store. However, these weapon loot crates are routinely given out as free rewards during events and as a reward for redeeming codes.

New Garena Free Fire redeem code for today

1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code – C7QJDSV9779Q

Reward – 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This code is exclusive for the gamers on the European server. If gamers from other regions attempt to use the code, they will face an error due to server restrictions.

The code is functioning and players from the European server are advised not to miss out on the free loot crate. If the code has crossed its expiry date, they will receive an error; subsequently, they will not get a reward.

Users will find more active redeem codes here.

Easy steps to get redeem code rewards

Redeem code rewards can be claimed within a few minutes if users are not using a guest account. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site through this URL.

Gamers have to sign in first (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your Free Fire account using one of the six options offered on the webpage. This includes Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Facebook and VK.

Step 3: After signing in, paste one redemption code at a time into the box. Finally, click the confirm button to redeem the code.

If the process is successful, players will receive a message informing them about the name of the rewards. Otherwise, an error will come up on the screen.

Step 4: Players can collect the crate from the mail system and open the crate for the gun skin via the vault section.

