Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and YouTube channel stats in January 2022

With the growth in the playerbase of Free Fire, content creation has become a potential career option for many of the game's most talented players. Some gamers have seized this chance and have created a name for themselves in the gaming community.

Tonde Gamer is a celebrated content creator from Nepal. He is known for his gameplay videos and currently has a subscriber count of 5.08 million.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID is 282951914. He is ranked in Platinum 1 and Platinum 4 in BR and CS ranked, respectively. His lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has participated in 17130 squad games in Free Fire and claimed 7292 wins, approximating a win rate of 42.56%. He has acquired 69281 kills, consolidating to a K/D ratio of 7.04.

The YouTuber has featured in 7024 duo matches and raked in 1466 booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 20.87%. With 27340 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 4.92.

He has played 4629 solo games and bettered opponents 386 times, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.83%. Tonde Gamer has notched 8559 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has only played one solo game this season and has not secured a kill or a win so far.

Clash Squad career

Tonde Gamer's Clash Squad career (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 3456 Clash Squad games, achieving 2370 Booyahs at a win rate of 68.58%. He eliminated 18848 opponents for a KDA of 2.21 and average damage per match of 2545.

Note: Tonde Gamer's stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer's earnings in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Tonde Gamer's monthly income to lie between $6.6K and $106K. The yearly estimates are around the range of $79.5K - $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started his YouTube career in February 2019. Players enjoyed his gameplay and montage videos, and he soon became a popular player in the community. The user has secured 110k subscribers and 26.512 million views in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish