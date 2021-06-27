Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (27th June): Get free FF rewards

Players have the option to choose from a wide selection of in-game items in Free Fire. Among them are numerous gun skins with attributes, eye-catching bundles, emotes, and characters.

Most of them can be purchased through the store, acquired through Luck Royale, and other events. Unfortunately, this involves the use of diamonds, which isn't a feasible option for all users.

Users are occasionally provided with redeem codes by Garena that offer an opportunity to get exclusive rewards for free.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 27th)

Winderlands Weapon Loot Crate is the reward of the redeem code

Redeem code: XLMMVSBNV6YC

Rewards: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This code is explicitly meant for players from the SG or Singapore server. Therefore, players from other regions wouldn’t claim the rewards as an error message will be displayed. It will state, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.”

Using Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards

Before going any further, note that guests are not eligible to claim rewards. Therefore, they must bind their ID to one of the platforms based on preference. The steps for obtaining the bundle have been given below:

Step 1: This link will take players to the game’s official website to obtain the redeem codes.

Step 2: Once they have landed on the Free Fire website, sign in to the account using any available methods, i.e., Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

Log in via any of the methods

Step 3: Paste the redeem code into the text field and tap the confirm button. A pop up with the name of the reward will appear on the screen.

Paste the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button

Step 4: Garena sends the rewards to the account within 24 hours of a successful redemption. The bundle can be collected through the game’s mail system.

If an error message stating that the code has expired or redeemed is displayed while using the redeem code, it implies that the code has expired and cannot be used any further to attain the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen